Burnley linked with another right back

Connor Roberts

While the Clarets have Matt Lowton and Phil Bardsley as options at right back, and new signing Nathan Collins can also play there, the club have been looking for a longer-term prospect in that position for some time, and tried to land Everton's Jonjoe Kenny in January, only for the 24-year-old to join Celtic on loan for the rest of the season, where he made 14 appearances.

However, with Everton thought to want as much as £10m for Kenny, Burnley have reportedly looked at Swansea full back Roberts, 25, who started all four of Wales' games at Euro 2020, scoring the second goal in the 2-0 group phase win over Turkey in Baku.

Roberts has a year remaining on his deal at the Liberty Stadium and would appear to be a cheaper option than Kenny.