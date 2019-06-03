Burnley linked with fresh move for Rodriguez - who could be available for knockdown fee

Burnley have again been linked with a move for former Clarets forward Jay Rodriguez.

And I understand the 29-year-old could be available at a knockdown fee.

Burnley were keen on both Rodriguez and West Brom teammate Craig Dawson last summer, having a joint £25m bid for the pair knocked back.

The Clarets also made individual offers for both, with the Baggies believed to be happy to sell Rodriguez for £18m, with Burnley's final offer in the region of £16m.

Rodriguez ended up staying with West Brom after their relegation from the Premier League and went on to scored 22 goals for the Baggies last season as they reached the play-off semi-finals.

But, after agreeing to stay and try and fire West Brom back to the top flight, I believe a clause was inserted in his contract for this summer, making him available for £5m, plus £5m in add ons, before the middle of July.

That makes a deal for the England international an attractive one, considering his age, and his former Burnley boss Eddie Howe at Bournemouth - also interested last summer - could also return for him.