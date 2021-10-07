Burnley make four key appointments off the pitch

Russell Ball

Russell Ball has been named as the club’s Head of Matchday Operations, reporting to Executive Chairman Alan Pace and overseeing the club’s interaction with supporters, commercial partners, and the local community at Turf Moor.

Ball, who has over 25 years of board-level experience in real estate, has acted as an advisor to Burnley’s owners ALK Capital since taking over the club in December 2020.

He has personally overseen stadium improvements including the multimillion-pound investment in new hospitality facilities within the North Stand and the continued introduction of state-of-the-art technology at Turf Moor.

Gurpri Bains

He will commence his new role immediately and play a key role in the board’s vision to modernise and improve the Turf Moor matchday experience, while retaining its unique atmosphere.

The club’s commitment to improving the supporter experience for all fans is also boosted by the appointment of Harriet Harbidge as Burnley’s first Fan Experience Manager.

Harbidge, who is from the local area and a graduate of the University of Central Lancashire, will lead all existing supporter services functions and joins the club from Premier League champions Manchester City.

She previously served as Burnley’s Supporter Liaison Officer from 2016 to 2019.

Harriet Harbridge

As part of the continued efforts to professionalise women’s football at the club, Burnley FC Women is also proud to announce the appointment of Lola Ogunbote as its first Business Lead, overseeing all aspects of Burnley FC Women, including personnel, budgets, and day-to-day football club operations.

Ogunbote joins the Clarets whilst serving as the Executive Director of Goals for Girls, a US Non-Profit that unites girls through football to lead community change.

A qualified FA coach, she previously worked in China as the Director of Football at Beijing Royal School and was an international community coach for Arsenal FC in Australia, South Africa, and Mozambique.

The club also welcomes Gurpri Bains as its Equality, Diversity, and Inclusion Lead, further strengthening Burnley’s One Club for All ethos.

Lola Ogunbote

Bains will be responsible for the coordination and implementation of the club’s EDI strategy and arrives at Burnley from the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games. With a mixed skillset and background in arts participation and community engagement, she is also an FA qualified coach and has previous experience in football with the Aston Villa Foundation.

Pace said: “I am delighted to complete these four key appointments, as the next stage in our long-term growth plan for the club.