Burnley midfielder Cork set to return

Midfielder Jack Cork is expected to return to the squad for the trip to Leicester City affter missing the defeat at West Ham on Saturday with an ankle injury.

It was the first Premier League game Cork had not started for Burnley since signing in the summer of 2017 – after a run of 48-successive starts.

However, the England international is in line to boost Sean Dyche’s options, along with right back Phil Bardsley, who also missed the game at the London Stadium with a hip problem.

Centre back James Tarkowski was due to a see a specialist today over a recurring groin problem, putting his involvement at the King Power Stadium in doubt.

Dyche said this morning: “Corky just rolled his ankle against Chelsea, but we think he will be fine, certainly it’s looking very positive.

“And Bardo is training again – he just had a problem with his hip flexor in training last Friday.

“Tarky is seeing the specialist today, so we have to make a call on that one.”

Dyche was close to having a fully-fit squad to select from ahead of last week’s game, with only Stephen Ward and Nick Pope unavailable, but to add to Cork, Bardsley and Tarkowski’s problems, it emerged Ben Gibson also needed a second hernia surgery.

Dyche explained: “It went well, once again we don’t think it is a serious issue, but he had one side done, and the other sometimes gets inflamed.

“But he shouldn’t be out long, especially with the international break to come, he should be up and it on, on the grass in the matter of days.”

And Ward and Pope are still on the mend: “Wardy will be a bit longer than a couple of weeks, but is making good progress, as is Popey.”