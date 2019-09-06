Burnley midfielder Danny Drinkwater - on loan from Chelsea - suffers injury away from training ground

Neither Burnley nor Chelsea are commenting on reports that midfielder Danny Drinkwater has picked up an injury away from the training ground.

The 29-year-old is currently on loan at Turf Moor from the Blues, and has reportedly suffered an unspecified injury, which ruled him out of Monday’s Under 23 game with QPR at Turf Moor as he looks to build up his match fitness after his first start for the club against Sunderland in the Carabao Cup last Wednesday.

There are different reports in the national media as to the length of time Drinkwater could be out, with one suggesting two weeks and another as much as six, but I understand it is more likely to be the former.