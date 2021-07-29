Burnley midfielder joins Championship side Barnsley

Midfielder Josh Benson has left Turf Moor to join Championship side Barnsley.

By Dan Black
Thursday, 29th July 2021, 6:36 pm
The Oakwell outfit has paid an undisclosed fee to sign the 21-year-old, who has agreed a four-year deal in South Yorkshire.

Benson had spent three seasons with the Clarets after signing in the summer of 2018 following a successful spell on trial in the Under-23s.

The former Arsenal youngster then progressed through the Academy ranks to make it into the Clarets’ senior squad.

Burnley's English midfielder Josh Benson warms up ahead of the English Premier League football match between Burnley and Manchester City at Turf Moor in Burnley, north west England on February 3, 2021.

And following a loan spell with Grimsby Town in the 2019/20 season he made his senior Burnley debut in September, 2020 as one of 12 appearances for Sean Dyche’s side last season – including two starts in the Premier League.

The midfielder now gets the chance to further his career with Barnsley and everyone at Turf Moor wishes him well in the future.

