Burnley midfielder Steven Defour set to return to Belgium with Antwerp

Clarets midfielder Steven Defour looks likely to leave Turf Moor before the European transfer window closes on Monday.



The former Belgium international looks likely to return home, with Antwerp understood to be confident of completing a deal.

Steven Defour

Sean Dyche said on the chance of Defour moving on, after Burnley’s 3-0 defeat at home to Liverpool: “We’ll wait and see, there’s a couple of situations that are maybes.”

Antwerp enquired about the 31-year-old earlier in the summer, and remain keen to land a player who is in the last year of his Burnley contract, despite him effectively losing the last season and a half to injury.

Knee surgery in January 2018 put paid to the second half of his second season with the club, while last season saw a series of calf niggles, eventually leading to an operation, restrict him to just nine appearances.