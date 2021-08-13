Burnley new man Nathan Collins is on a mission to get to know everyone at Turf Moor!

Burnley centre back Nathan Collins

The Burnley defender, who was Sean Dyche's first signing of the summer, appreciates that there's much more to a football club than the squad itself.

Whether it's the butcher, the baker or the candlestick maker, the Irishman is eager to acquaint himself with every member of the Clarets' family.

"I don't see it as a football team, I see it as a football club," he said. "The chefs, cleaners, everyone is a part of this team.

Burnley's Nathan Collins refuses to give Newcastle United's Joelinton any room to manoeuvre during a pre-season game at Turf Moor.

"If they are not doing their job it will make it harder for us and I am trying to get to know everyone and be a part of this club.

"I want to know everyone on a personal level and be able to have a conversation with them."

He added: "That's the background of the club. It is a hard working club, that is what my background is and what is where I come from, a hard working family and hard working people.

"There have been so many staff coming up to me and welcoming me and just having conversations and getting to know the place.

"It is a really good club and everyone who works here are hardworking people and that forms a club.

"I know what the future holds for this club and what the plans are and it is a big attraction."

The first port of call, however, was to meet the management, the backroom staff and his team-mates on paying his first official visit to Gawthorpe.

The former Potter, a Republic of Ireland Under-21 international, says he was welcomed with open arms and slotted into the group seamlessly.

And the ex-skipper at the Bet365 Stadium — who played alongside Sam Vokes and Stephen Ward — is a firm believer that relationships off the pitch are just as important as those on it.

"There are no bad eggs, they're all top lads, they all want to work with you and they all want to get to know you," he said.

"The trust off the pitch is the most important thing because you can then all excell on the pitch.

"You all want to fight for each other. I want to come into that, I want to help out, add bits to it.

"It's a really good group of lads and I can see why he [Sean Dyche] goes for players like that."

Collins added: "It is a massive part of the game because if you don't get on with them off the pitch then how are you going to get on with them on the pitch.

"It is about creating a bond and getting on with the lads and the little things that can help on the pitch. It is trust really.