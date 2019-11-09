Burnley’s ‘alter ego’ turned up in win over West Ham - boss Sean Dyche

Clarets boss Sean Dyche felt Burnley were more Dr Jekyll against West Ham after their Mr Hyde display at Sheffield United last week.

The Clarets went from their poorest display of the season at Bramall Lane to arguably their best, as they ran out 3-0 victors against the Hammers at Turf Moor - a scoreline that flattered their visitors.

Sean Dyche

Burnley went ninth in the table after goals from Ashley Barnes and Chris Wood - in the week they signed new contracts - were added to by an own goal from Roberto Jimenez, who flapped an Ashley Westwood corner into his net.

Wood also had a goal chalked off for offside by VAR, while Ben Mee had another harshly ruled out as Burnley ran riot.

Dyche, who made three changes, bringing back Wood, and full backs Charlie Taylor and Phil Bardsley, smiled: “Our alter ego - last week we weren’t even close to a performance. We were way off our mark. Today it came flooding back in, The edge we played with, the organisation, the shape and belief.

“It was on show very early. The two centre halves dominant, winning everything, the two centre forwards an absolute handful, midfield linking together, Dwight very good, the two full backs did well.

“If you get all those things right, often you look after yourself.

“I think our performances levels have been generally good, we had a blip last weekend, which has fortunately proved to be a blip, but the players’ mentality was spot on and last week it wasn’t.

“It’s a simple lesson. You have to be mentally and physically right for every minute of Premier League football, if you’re not, you get hurt.

“Today we’ve delivered and got what we deserved.”

Burnley were close to the mixed football nirvana Dyche wants from his players: “The energy and belief in the side, and some of the play was good. That’s kind of where I like it, that mixed play. We were effective from set-pieces, we lifted it in behind them, we were effective with the ball, switching and playing, Jeff and Dwight getting in the pockets, and that’s how I want it, when the balance is right.

“We’re a decent outfit then, but it takes more trust than people them to make the right decisions and today there were a lot of good decisions from a lot of players.”

It would be being picky to suggest any frustration at not winning by a bigger margin, and Dyche added: “3-0 in the Premier League is a big scoreline, certainly for us. I am not going to start saying we should have more. Against Chelsea, expected goals we were 2.25. They were 0.9. We are creating better quality of chances and I thought you saw that today. We’ve created a lot of very good chances, and when they take them it obviously changes the outcome.”