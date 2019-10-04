Burnley’s Dwight McNeil called up for England Under 21s

Burnley winger Dwight McNeil has again been called up to the England Under 21 squad.

The England Under 20 international received his first call up at the older age group last month, but withdrew through injury.

However, he is back in Aidy Boothroyd’s 23-man squad for games against Slovenia and Austria.

The Young Lions are in Maribor for a match against the 2021 U21 EURO host nation next Friday, before a qualifier against Austria in Milton Keynes on Tuesday, October 15th.

The squad is:

Goalkeeper: Brandon Austin (Tottenham Hotspur), Ellery Balcombe (Viborg FF, loan from Brentford), Aaron Ramsdale (AFC Bournemouth)

Defenders: Max Aarons (Norwich City), Trevoh Chalobah (Huddersfield Town, loan from Chelsea), Marc Guehi (Chelsea), Reece James (Chelsea), James Justin (Leicester City), Lloyd Kelly (AFC Bournemouth), Jonathan Panzo (Cercle Bruges, loan from AS Monaco), Steven Sessegnon (Fulham)

Midfielders: Todd Cantwell (Norwich City), Tom Davies (Everton), Phil Foden (Manchester City), Morgan Gibbs-White (Wolverhampton Wanderers), Dwight McNeil (Burnley), Oliver Skipp (Tottenham Hotspur), Joe Willock (Arsenal)

Forwards: Rhian Brewster (Liverpool), Mason Greenwood (Manchester United), Callum Hudson Odoi (Chelsea), Reiss Nelson (Arsenal), Eddie Nketiah (Leeds United, loan from Arsenal)