Burnley’s Premier League fixture list is unveiled

Burnley will open their fourth-successive Premier League season as they did last term - against Southampton.

However, unlike last year when they travelled to St Mary’s on the back of their Europa League trip to Istanbul Basaksehir, earning a goalless draw, they will instead take on the Saints at Turf Moor on Saturday, August 10th.

They could come up against former Clarets Danny Ings and Charlie Austin, while Peter Crouch - depending on whether he decides to extend his career with Burnley - could also face one of his old clubs.

The Clarets’ first away game will come the following Saturday, August 17th, when they travel to the only Premier League side Sean Dyche has yet to beat in his time at Turf Moor - Arsenal.

Burnley end August at Molineux against Europa League qualifiers Wolves on Saturday, 24th, before welcoming the European champions Liverpool to Turf Moor on Saturday, 31st.

In between those games will come a Carabao Cup second round tie, as the 13 Premier League sides without European commitments enter the competition.

Other key dates see Burnley at Goodison Park on Boxing Day to take on Everton, with Manchester United at Turf Moor two days later.

Burnley are at home to newly-promoted Aston Villa on New Year’s Day.

The Emirates FA Cup third round will be played on Saturday, January 4th.

Then will come the Premier League’s first winter break in February.

FA Cup fifth round matches have been moved to Wednesday, March 4, while replays from the fifth round onwards will be scrapped and replaced with extra time and penalties.

That means there will be a 10-day Premier League hiatus in February, with games staggered, with five league games on the 8th and five on the 15th, with Burnley at Southampton on one of those dates, to be decided.

The one Easter game scheduled is on Easter Saturday, April 11th, at home to another promoted side, Sheffield United.

Burnley will end the season with three games in May, at home to Wolves on the 2nd, at promoted Norwich City on the 9th, and finish off at home to Brighton on the 17th.

There are two midweek games scheduled for the season as it stands, both involving the Manchester clubs.

Champions City come to Turf Moor on Tuesday, December 3rd, with Burnley at Old Trafford to face United on Tuesday, January 21st.

And Burnley will pay their first visit to the new Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Saturday, December 7th.

All games, as ever, are subject to change.

FIXTURES

August

10 - Southampton H

17 - Arsenal A

24 - Wolves A

31 - Liverpool H

September

14 - Brighton A

21 - Norwich H

28 - Aston Villa A

October

5 - Everton H

19 - Leicester A

26 - Chelsea H

November

2 Sheffield United A

9 - West Ham H

23 - Watford A

30 - Crystal Palace H

December

3 - Manchester City H

7 - Spurs A

14 - Newcastle H

21 - Bournemouth A

26 - Everton A

28 - Manchester United H

January

1 - Aston Villa H

11 - Chelsea A

18 - Leicester H

21 - Manchester United A

February

1 - Arsenal H

8 or 15 - Southampton A

22 - Bournemouth H

29 - Newcastle A

March

7 - Spurs H

14 - Manchester City A

21 - Watford H

April

4 - Crystal Palace A

11 - Sheffield United H

18 - West Ham A

25 - Liverpool A

May

2 - Wolves H

9 - Norwich A

17 - Brighton H