Burnley set to miss out on Scotland and Celtic midfield ace?

Ryan Christie of Scotland battles for possession with Jurrien Timber of Netherlands during the international friendly match between Netherlands and Scotland at Estadio Algarve on June 02, 2021 in Faro, Portugal.

The Clarets had been looking to secure a deadline day deal for the Scottish midfielder, but any hopes of acquiring the 26-year-old's services now seem dead in the water, according to reports north of the border.

The former Inverness Caledonian Thistle man, who also had a loan spell at Aberdeen, appears destined for the exit at Parkhead with talks over a new deal stalling.

With Christie's existing terms in Glasgow due to expire in January the Clarets were believed to have struck a deal for the two-time Scottish Premiership winner, who is free to negotiate a pre-contract agreement elsewhere.

Dean Campbell of Aberdeen and Ryan Christie of Celtic battle for the ball during the Ladbrokes Scottish Premiership match between Celtic and Aberdeen at Celtic Park on February 27, 2021 in Glasgow, Scotland.

However, it is understood that the player, who was signed by Ronny Deila for £500,000 in 2015, would prefer a move to the south coast with Championship side AFC Bournemouth, now under the leadership of ex-Fulham chief Scott Parker.