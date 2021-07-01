Burnley sign Manchester United midfielder for Under 23s
Burnley have completed the signing of 19-year-old midfielder Mark Helm for their Under 23 squad.
Helm, who spent 12 years at Old Trafford, has signed a two-year deal at Turf Moor, with the option of a further 12 months.
And on the back of Dwight McNeil, who left United at 14 to join the Clarets, where he has become a Premier League regular and England Under 21 international, Helm hopes to follow a similar path: “He’s a role model, if you like.
“He shows that the pathway there is possible and hopefully I can do the same as him.
“It was a great experience to be at United and I’m looking forward to a new challenge here.
“Burnley is a Premier League club and hopefully I can make my mark here in the seasons to come.
“It’s a chance to show what you’re made of and I’m really looking forward to it.
“I’ll be starting pre-season with the 23s and hopefully I can show everyone what I’m capable of.”