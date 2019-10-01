Burnley striker Ashley Barnes getting a raw deal from officials - Sean Dyche

Sean Dyche feels Ashley Barnes is getting a raw deal from the officials at present.

Barnes' abrasive reputation seemingly precedes him, and Dyche believes players are not getting the same punishment as his forward for the same misdemeanours.

Barnes was booked during the 2-2 draw at Aston Villa on Saturday by referee Lee Mason for dissent, after a decision went against him.

But a number of Villa players were let off the hook for venting their frustration, notably goalscorer John McGinn, who appeared to be constantly in the referee's ear.

Dyche said: "We only want parity, I don't think Barnesy gets a lot.

"A lot is given against him. There are other players with certain traits in the division who seem not to get looked upon.

"All we want is parity and I don't think there was much in it for him (on Saturday).

"He stuck at it, does brilliant for the build up to the (first) goal and Erik (Pieters)'s cross.

"He is a competitor without a doubt, but he doesn't seem to get a lot and I don't think he got a lot (on Saturday)."

It was only a second booking of the season, however, the other coming at Arsenal for brushing off Sead Kolasinac, and Dyche added: "It is tough, he can work things out for himself and he can work out that every week he seems to get something against him.

"The lad put him down off the ball (on Saturday) and the ref didn't see it, but when Tarky brought their lad down, he did give that.

"So you think hang on a minute, you didn't see that (on Barnes) and their player gets nothing, and you didn't see that one either and it is a free kick and Tarky gets booked.

"We just want parity."