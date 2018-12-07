Burnley striker Barnes looking for first win over his former club Brighton

Ashley Barnes is determined to break the cycle when his former club come to Turf Moor tomorrow.

The Clarets have gone eight games without a win in the Premier League ahead of the clash with Brighton and Hove Albion and, with 12 points already separating the two sides, the striker has stressed the importance of bridging the gap.

The 29-year-old, who scored more than 50 goals for the Seagulls in 170 appearances for the club, has played four times against his former employers since switching from the Amex Stadium, drawing every time.

However, he’s determined to turn that into three points tomorrow. “It’s not going to be easy, that’s for sure, and we’re going to have to work even harder than we did tonight,” he said.

“As long as we do that then I’m sure we can pick up the three points.

“It’ll be a special game for myself.

“We need this more than anything, we need to come away with the three points. That’s our aim.

“It’s huge and these are the teams, outside the top six, that you need to do well against.

“These are the ones we need to win, these are the teams we need to be picking points up against.”

Barnes added: “They’re very good and they’ll be full of confidence but we’ve got to knock them off their stride so we can come away with the three points after 90 minutes.

“We have to try and get in their faces because they don’t like it.

“No-one likes coming here and it’s nice to have that on our side.

“Teams don’t like coming here.

“We’ve got the 12th man with the fans and once you put in tackles the fans get behind you.

“It gives you a push in the right direction.”

Sean Dyche’s side took the lead against Liverpool midweek only to lose the game 3-1. Barnes, though, says the Clarets have taken a lot of heart from the performance.

“It was back to how we play really and we were just unlucky because the performance was there from us,” he said.

“We take a lot from it because it’s Liverpool at the end of the day and they’re a quality side.

“The players that they have in their squad are a different class so we’ve done so well.

“If we keep this level of performance up against everyone else in this division there won’t be any problems.

“We’ve been through a rough time and now we need to get back to picking up points.

“That first win would be huge and there’d be relief for everyone around the club.

“Our main aim this year is to stay in the Premier League so we need to get the points as soon as possible.”