Burnley striker Chris Wood back in contention for trip to Newcastle United

Top-scorer Chris Wood is back in contention for Burnley’s trip to Newcastle United.

But the Clarets are likely to be without Johann Berg Gudmundsson, as well as Ashley Barnes and Matt Lowton.

Wood sat out Saturday’s 3-0 win over Bournemouth after coming off with a hamstring problem the week before at Southampton.

The New Zealand international has returned to full training, however, and the 10-goal striker could return to boost Sean Dyche’s striking options.

Barnes is still recovering after hernia surgery, while Lowton’s knee problem, suffered against Arsenal, is expected to keep him out again.

And Gudmundsson, back on the bench against the Cherries after a hamstring injury, has suffered a setback.

Dyche said: "Ashley is making progress, but is not with us just yet.

"Woody has trained with us the last couple of days, so he is looking good. He is contention.

"Johann has a little niggle and we will monitor that one.

"Matt Lowton is unlikely for this weekend, we are still waiting for his knee to settle down at this stage.”