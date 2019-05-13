Burnley striker Crouch undecided on whether to play on

Striker Peter Crouch feels fit enough to prolong a hugely-successful career, but admits he has a tough decision to make over the summer.

Clarets boss Sean Dyche has been pleased with the impact the 38-year-old has made at the club since arriving on a free transfer in January, even though he has only been able to play 88 minutes in six appearances from the bench, either side of appendix surgery.

And he said on Thursday, as regards Crouch’s future: “We haven’t decided yet, if we do decide (another year), it will be a mutual decision, because he has to be clear what his thoughts are.

“He’s just going to have another child as well, which has to go into his thinking.”

Crouch has to decide whether to call it a day, after a career which saw him win 44 England caps, appearing at two World Cups, and a Champions League Final with Liverpool.

He said: “I have to sit down and work it out.

“I don’t know is the honest answer.

“I had a little chat with the manager (on Saturday) and we’ll just wait and see.

“I’ll take a look at it and I’m sure the club have got a few things to work out themselves.

“I still feel fit and healthy and I could play on.

“We’ll just have to see.”

He has already looked for advice from people within the game, and added: “Everyone one I’ve spoken to who is fit and retired has regretted it.

“Everyone who has retired has told me to play on as long as I can.

“I don’t know is the honest answer.

“I still haven’t made a decision and the club haven’t made a decision with me.

“If I chose to play on I could, because I feel fit and train every single day, and touch wood haven’t had many injuries.

“Do I want to? There’s things that I could do and I’m quite enjoying.

“I’m going to sit down with the family and get told what to do!”

Crouch, who is one of 28 players to have scored 100 or more Premier League goals, and holds the record for the most headed goals in Premier League history, started his career at Spurs, taking in spells with QPR, Portsmouth, Aston Villa, Southampton, Liverpool and Stoke City.

And bringing the curtain down would be a sad day: “I’ve been playing football every day for 23 years and it’s a long time.

“To wake up one morning and not have it would be hard.

“If given the opportunity maybe I’ll have a look at that but I really don’t know.”

Whatever happens, he has enjoyed his time at Turf Moor and expects the club to go on from strength to strength: “It’s a great club.

“There are great lads here, a good manager and everything’s in place.

“They’ll be in the top 10 again next season I’m sure.

“They had a little bit of a scare in the first half of the season.

“But I imagine next season they’ll have no problems at all.”