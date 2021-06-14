Burnley striker Matej Vydra features as Czech Republic beat Scotland at Euro 2020

Matej Vydra in action against Scotland

And in doing so, he became only the third Burnley player to play in a European Championship Finals, after Stephen Ward for the Republic of Ireland and Sam Vokes for Wales at France 2016.

Bayer Leverkusen’s Patrik Schick scored in each half, the second a stunning effort from halfway - at 49.7 yards, the most long-distance goal at the Euros since records began in 1980.

Vydra was one of four forwards among the substitutes, alongside Adam Hložek of Sparta Prague, Michael Krmenčík of Club Brugge, who has been on loan at PAOK, and Tomáš Pekhart of Legia Warsaw.

But he got his chance on 72 minutes as he and Hložek came on for Jakob Jankto and Lukas Masopust.

Vydra went on to force a late save from David Marshall to deny the Czechs a third, ahead of their second group game against Croatia at Hampden on Friday.

Vydra ended the season with Burnley with three goals in his last nine starts – forming a partnership with Chris Wood worth 11 goals in that time.