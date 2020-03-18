Burnley striker Matej Vydra makes it a Premier League awards double

Clarets striker Matej Vydra has made it a Burnley double for February.

While boss Sean Dyche has been named Premier League manager of the month after two wins and two draws, Czech Republic forward Vydra has also claimed the goal of the month.

Vydra was nominated for his winning strike at Southampton - his first since September 2018 - as he received a pass from Jeff Hendrick, chested it down, and hammered home left-footed.

He was up against Steven Bergwijn (TOT 2-0 MCI) 2 Feb, Richarlison (EVE 3-1 CRY) 8 Feb, Marcos Alonso (CHE 2-1 TOT) 22 Feb, Enda Stevens (SHU 1-1 BHA) 22 Feb, Anthony Martial (MUN 3-0 WAT) 23 Feb, Mason Greenwood (MUN 3-0 WAT) 23 Feb and Jamal Lewis (NOR 1-0 LEI) 28 Feb), but got the nod.

And Dyche said: “Very good, a lot of our players deserve credit for when we have had to change the side, he came on and made a difference at Southampton and followed that up with other good performances.

“We’re very pleased for him, and congratulations to him obviously.”

Nick Pope could have made it a hat-trick for Burnley, having been nominated for the Premier League player of the month award for February.

Pope – nominated along with Chelsea’s Marcos Alonso, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Dominic Calvert-Lewin of Everton, Matt Doherty of Wolves and the winner, Bruno Fernandes of Manchester United – kept three clean sheets in four February appearances.