Burnley striker Matej Vydra on the bench for Czech Republic against Scotland at Euro 2020

Coach Jaroslav Šilhavý, as expected, has gone with Bayer Leverkusen’s Patrik Schick is first-choice frontman in a 4-2-3-1 formation.

Schick, 25, has 11 goals in 26 appearances for his country, and has good pedigree in Italy and Germany, playing in the Champions League semi-final for RB Leipzig last season while on loan from Roma.

Vydra is one of four forwards among the substitutes, alongside Adam Hložek of Sparta Prague, Michael Krmenčík of Club Brugge, who has been on loan at PAOK, and Tomáš Pekhart of Legia Warsaw.

Vydra was not involved on Tuesday night in the side’s last warm-up game, a 3-1 win over Albania in Zlin, as Šilhavý decided he did not need to see him in action in the friendly, aware of what he can offer to the side.

Vydra ended the season with Burnley with three goals in his last nine starts – forming a partnership with Chris Wood worth 11 goals in that time.

If he gets on the pitch at any stage, he will become only the third Burnley player to play in a European Championship Finals, after Stephen Ward for the Republic of Ireland and Sam Vokes for Wales at France 2016.