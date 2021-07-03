Burnley striker Matej Vydra’s Euro 2020 comes to an end as Czech Republic are beaten in quarter-final by Denmark
Matej Vydra’s Euro 2020 came to a close in Baku on Saturday as the Czech Republic were knocked out at the quarter-final stage by Denmark.
Vydra, who played the last 18 minutes against Scotland and came on for 10 minutes against England in the group phase, was again a substitute but came on for the last 11 minutes, and six minutes of injury time, as the Czechs looked for an equaliser, 2-1 down.
Denmark went ahead inside five minutes as a corner found Thomas Delaney unmarked, and he headed home.
And Kasper Dolberg doubled the Danes’ advantage three minutes before half-time, volleying in a superb cross from Joakim Maehle.
Patrik Schick pulled one back with a controlled volley three minutes into the second half - his fifth of the tournament to go level with Ronaldo as top-scorer - but that would be the last goal of the game as Denmark advanced to a semi-final with either Ukraine or England at Wembley.