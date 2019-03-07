Burnley striker Peter Crouch ready to cause an upset against Liverpool on his return to Anfield

Peter Crouch will always hold memories from his time at Liverpool close to his heart.

The 38-year-old believes that he played the best football of his career during his three-year stay at Anfield where he scored 42 goals in 134 appearances with all competitions factored in.

The former England international, who played his first competitive game for the Three Lions during his time with the Reds, won the FA Cup in his first season at the club under Rafael Benitez and claimed a Champions League runners up medal the following term in 2007.

But he wouldn’t hesitate should the opportunity come to stick the ball in the back of the net in Merseyside, even if that hands Manchester City the advantage in the Premier League title race.

“I love going back, I have got a lot of friends there still,” he said.

“People I know in the area are big Reds as well so it is good to go back.

“I loved it, at the time we won the FA Cup got to the Champions League final and I was probably playing the best football of my career at that point.

“Obviously I’d like to see them win the league but I’d like us to go there and get the three points.

“I’ve only got happy memories from my time there and I always love going back.

“If the chance comes, it’s not a problem, I’d be sticking it away without any trouble.”

Crouch added: “I’ve got a few scouse mates who won’t be too pleased if that happens [Burnley win] but we’ll be going all out to get three points.

“It would be nice to get a goal and I would like to see them win the league as well.

“It is exciting. The title race is going to go down to the wire because both teams are so strong.

“There are still going to be so many twists and turns.

“City have got a difficult period coming up.

“There’s about four games in a row, some hard ones, so I expect, after the weekend, they’ll do it.”