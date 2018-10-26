Burnley striker Vokes signs new contract

Clarets striker Sam Vokes has signed a new three-year deal at Turf Moor.

The Wales international frontman has agreed terms to extend his stay to the summer of 2021.

Vokes, who was 29 on Sunday, joined Burnley from Wolves in the summer of 2012, after a loan spell the previous season, and has scored 63 goals in 255 appearances in total for the club.

“It’s done, Sam’s been a great servant for us and continues to do so, to adapt his game and fit with us and the challenge it is to be part of us.

“It’s another player we’re happy to get under contract.”

And Dyche feels Vokes could be coming into his peak years: “I think with his knowledge.

“Performance is a different thing because it’s hard because you’re playing against 11 other players every week who are good players as well.

“But with his understanding of the role and his experiences now then, yes.

“Delivery is obviously what we’re looking for to put all those experiences to good use, and deliver performances.

“But I think he’s definitely he’s definitely on the lines of becoming more rounded as a centre forward.

“His knowledge of the profession, not just on the pitch but off the pitch as well, is at a good level now and he’s at a good age for that.”

Playing regularly for his country, for whom he earned a 60th cap against Spain earlier this month, has also added to his experience: “It can only help, and that’s been a number of years now, certainly more or less since I first got here. Once he was recognised in the first promotion season he’s been involved a lot since then.”

Vokes stepped up in 2013 after Charlie Austin was sold on the eve of the season, helping fire the Clarets to promotion with 21 goals in 44 appearances, and Dyche noted: “When I look back, he needed a home and when we got here he was still a bit of a bit-part.

“We made it clear to him when we sold Charlie, ‘look it’s your chance, you come and be the man now’, and he did to be fair to him and he’s never really looked back.

“Fair play to him, he found a home after playing around at different clubs with different loan spells.

“Even here he was coming in off the bench a lot under Eddie (Howe), he wasn’t starting so often. I know Charlie had done well by the way, but he couldn’t really get a squeeze.

“Then when we came in and Charlie was sold he kind of grew into what we thought and what he thought, and I don’t think he’s ever really looked back.”

Vokes is often lazily labelled as just a target man due to his physicality, but Dyche feels he offers more than just getting his head to things: “His recent header back across goal against Huddersfield, he certainly can attack the ball. But he scored a rocket against Liverpool. I think there are different goals in there, a couple of near post flicks around the corner and stuff like that.

“Also his understanding of the role, I think that’s a key thing for a centre forward.

“Obviously we want them to score goals but understanding of how to create chances for others and bring others into the game, and I think that continues to improve.”