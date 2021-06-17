Burnley target Ashley Young returns to Aston Villa

Ashley Young

The 35-year-old has returned to Villa Park a decade after leaving for Manchester United, signing a one-year deal after helping Inter Milan win Serie A.

Villa Head Coach Dean Smith said: “Ashley brings with him a wealth of experience of top-level football both at club and international level and he is joining having just won a league championship in Italy.

“He is a player who can play in a number of positions and, having spoken to him at length, I know he is determined to make a real impact with us this season.”

Burnley were believed to have been in the box seat for the 35-year-old former England international, who was out of contract at Inter, but the lure of a return to Villa proved too strong.

He had the offer of another year at the San Siro, even despite a change of manager, with Simone Inzaghi replacing Antonio Conte, and Watford were also keen on bringing him back to the club where he started his career.

Burnley had impressed Young, making an offer of a year, plus the option of a second - as well as a return to the north west, where he spent nine years with United, and the chance to play under Sean Dyche, his captain at Watford.