Burnley target Ashley Young still sizing up his next move - with Inter Milan and Watford also in the chase

Ashley Young battles with Ashley Barnes

The 35-year-old is out of contract at the San Siro, where he has just become only the third Englishman to win Serie A, with Antonio Conte's side ending nine years of Juventus' dominance in Italy.

And Young has been offered another year by Inter, despite a change of manager, with Simone Inzaghi replacing Conte.

He has also held discussions over a return to Watford, where he started his career, while Burnley are also firmly in the chase, as well as, according to Sky Sports, a fourth as-yet-unnamed club.

Previously, Italian media sources claimed his return to Vicarage Road was close as "90 per cent" complete, and Young himself has spoken of his interest in coming back, saying he would "walk from Italy" to secure a deal, although a new contract at Inter would be hard to turn down.

Speaking to Sky Sports, he said: "I've never said I wouldn't go back. It's the club where I started at 10 years old.

"It would be a difficult decision to make.

"There have been talks [with Inter]. I have had an unbelievable time at Inter, if there is something to be done I'm sure a deal can be sorted out.

"It's a waiting game because everyone is in a pandemic, we don't know where finances are. I am chilled and laid back, I am enjoying my football, we've just won the league.

"There can be a lot of factors involved in the decision. I will make sure it is the right decision for me and my family."

Watford, however, have other irons in the fire, with a move for former England and Spurs left back Danny Rose believed to be close.

And Burnley feel they hold a number of cards, with Young familiar with the north west from his nine-year stay at Manchester United, while he knows Sean Dyche, who was captain at Watford, where they were teammates for two years.

The Clarets also hope to convince Young with the offer of a year, plus the option of a second, which could be the deciding factor at this stage of his career.

Burnley could also allow Young to return to the position where he made his name, as an out and out winger.

Young, 36 next month, played as a left wing back for England at the World Cup in Russia in 2018, and he played either side for Conte’s Inter.