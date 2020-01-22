Burnley target Dael Fry 'not for sale unless someone pays £30m' - admits Middlesbrough boss Jonathan Woodgate

Middlesbrough boss Jonathan Woodgate was coy on rumours linking Burnley centre back Ben Gibson with a return to the Riverside - while putting a £30m valuation on Clarets target Dael Fry.

Burnley have a long-standing interest in Fry, having had an £8m offer knocked back in the summer, but have been told the 22-year-old centre back is not for sale.

Fry - Boro's only fit recognised centre back - came off in last night's 1-1 draw at home to Birmingham City with a hamstring problem, with Boro looking to sign at least one player in that area before 11 p.m. on January 31st.

Asked whether Gibson might be on that list, Woodgate said: “Could it be Ben Gibson? Who knows? It could be anyone.

"Have I spoken to Ben about signing? Not at the minute. Ben Gibson’s a good player, but there’s an awful lot of good players in the league. Would he be open to coming back? I’m not sure on that one. But he’s a Boro lad isn’t he?"

Burnley would be unwilling to let Gibson go unless they could replace him, leaving a catch 22 situation.

Woodgate insists Fry is going nowhere: "Dael is not for sale.

"He's not for sale unless someone pays £30m."