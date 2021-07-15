Burnley to unveil new strip next week

Ashley Barnes, with the AstroPay logo on his arm

The club have announced that the new-look Umbro strip will be unveiled next week ahead of the trip to Boundary Park on Saturday, July 24th.

And Burnley and AstroPay have agreed for the online global payment solution to join the club as the Clarets’ sleeve sponsor for the 2021/22 season

AstroPay is returning to the sleeve after last partnering with the club in the 2018/19 season, when the Official Payment Solutions Partner supported the Clarets’ return to European competition for the first time in more than half a century.

The company will again have their logo on the sleeve of the new-look first-team strip for the upcoming campaign, when Sean Dyche’s men will play their sixth successive season of Premier League football.

Head of Commercial Partnerships Ella Cummins is delighted to welcome back AstroPay: “We’re really pleased to be welcoming AstroPay back into the Clarets family.

“They were with the club for one of our greatest recent seasons, so there is some added history to this partnership which I’m sure fans will appreciate.

“We’re excited to get the new season underway and look forward to bringing AstroPay and our family of commercial partners with us on the journey.”