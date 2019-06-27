Burnley Under 23s off to Poland for pre-season

The Clarets’ Under-23s will prepare for the new season with a training trip to Poland.

Steve Stone’s squad reports back for the start of pre-season training on Monday – in tandem with the senior squad.

And while Sean Dyche then takes his players to Portugal for a six-day training camp, the Under-23s will head to Poland at the same time.

It’s a first overseas trip for the Clarets at this level as they as they look to put in some high-intensity training as part of their summer schedule.

Stone’s squad will be based near Poznan at a high-class sporting complex used by the Portuguese national side ahead of Euro 2012.

The Clarets will end their near week-long stay with a game against Polish top-flight side Pogoń Szczecin II, in Opalenica, on the outskirts of Poznan, on Saturday, July 13th (kick-off mid-day local time).

Under-23s’ boss Stone said: “They are excellent facilities we are going to - hopefully in good weather which will allow us to have long days on the training ground and in the fitness areas.

“It’s good to have a change of scenery during pre-season and going early allows us to build up a level of fitness and start working on things tactically and team-wise.

“It will also be good for the boys to spend a long period of time together, to bed in the new faces and carry on that team spirit which served us so well last season.”

In their second season in the Premier League’s Professional Development League, the Clarets finished fourth in the northern section – just missing out on a place in the play-offs.

And Burnley also reached the last eight of the Premier League Cup and the final of the Lancashire FA Senior Cup in a season of major progress.

The new Professional Development League season is scheduled to kick off over the same weekend as the Premier League (August 9-12) with the fixture scheduled to be released in mid-July.

As well as the trip to Poland, the Clarets also have three local friendlies pencilled in with more to add during the build-up.

Stone’s side will again go to Stalybridge Celtic and visit Curzon Ashton – the Clarets’ home venue at U23 level.

And there is also a trip to Bamber Bridge, another venue used last season, in a game which the Evo-Stik Premier club plans to use as a fund-raiser for the Lennie Johnrose Trust after hosting a fixture between Burnley and Swansea City former players last November in aid of the ex-Clarets’ midfielder’s fight against Motor Neurone Disease.

Under-23 pre-season fixtures:

Pogoń Szczecin II (A) - Saturday, July 13th (noon local time).

Stalybridge Celtic (A) – Wednesday, July 17th (7-45 pm)

Bamber Bridge (A) – Wednesday, July 24th (7-45 pm)

Curzon Ashton (A) – Wednesday, July 31st (7-45 pm).