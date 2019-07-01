Burnley unveil new home kit

Burnley have unveiled their new home strip for the forthcoming 2019/20 Premier League season.

And they have returned to manufacturers Umbro for the first time since 1980/81, after nine years with Puma.

Burnley will again wear the Manchester brand's distinctive double diamond logo, with Umbro supplying all bespoke kit, replica and training wear for an initial three-year period.

Umbro, in it's 95th year, currently supplies kit and training wear to more than 150 professional teams around the world, including fellow Premier League sides Bournemouth, Everton and West Ham United.

Sam Lucas, Head of Sports Sponsorship at Umbro UK, said: “We’re delighted that Burnley will be wearing the famous double diamond again from the start of next season.

“They are a club with history and tradition while looking to build their future, which goes hand-in-hand with our brand values - and we hope that we can again create more memories, on and off the field.

“I’m sure the passionate fans will love the bespoke kits we’ve created in partnership with the club, and we’re all looking forward to seeing them being worn by fans and players in the coming months.”

Anthony Fairclough, Head of Commercial Affairs at Burnley FC, added: “We welcome Umbro on board again and look forward to a fruitful partnership.

“Their iconic brand has stood the test of time and we are delighted to agree this three-year deal as we look towards a fourth season in the top-flight of English football for the first time since the start of the 1970s.”