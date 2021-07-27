Burnley v Blackpool LIVE

Josh Brownhill of Burnley in action during the Premier League match between Burnley and West Bromwich Albion at Turf Moor on February 20, 2021 in Burnley, England.

The 25-year-old made 45 league appearances for Blackpool's West Lancashire rivals Preston North End prior to his move to Bristol City

Brownhill, who scored twice in a 4-0 win against Salford City in a behind-closed-doors friendly at the Barnfield Training Centre, said: “The quicker the games come the better now because when you've had that time off you just can't wait to get back and play football.

“They are there to get you fit and I'm excited for the game on Tuesday night.

“They will be a decent team who have just come into the Championship and will be on a high, as all teams are when they play Premier League sides.