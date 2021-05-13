Burnley v Leeds United LIVE

LiveBurnley v Leeds United LIVE
Leeds United are the visitors to Turf Moor for Burnley's penultimate home game of the Premier League campaign.
The Clarets, who ensured they'll be playing top flight football for a sixth successive season when beating Fulham, will be looking to avenge their narrow loss at Elland Road back in December.
Patrick Bamford, who spent time on loan at Burnley during 2017-18, netted the only goal of the game from the spot in the fifth minute after referee Robert Jones ruled that Nick Pope had upended the striker.
Sean Dyche's side are without a win in nine games in all competitions on home soil while their opponents have won two of their last three on the road - including against champions Manchester City at the Etihad.
Join us here for all the LIVE action and reaction.
Last updated: Saturday, 15 May, 2021, 14:22
- Burnley rubber-stamped their Premier League status with victory over Fulham
- Chris Wood, on the scoresheet at Craven Cottage, has now scored eight times in as many games
- The Clarets are without a win at Turf Moor in nine games in all competitions
- Sean Dyche’s side have won just once at home in 2021 - beating Aston Villa 3-2
- Victory for the hosts would take them above Southampton and Crystal Palace in the table
- Leeds United have won two of their last three games on the road
- Marcelo Bielsa’s Whites recently beat champions Manchester City at the Etihad
- The two sides haven’t met at Turf Moor in the top flight since September 1975
- Burnley have won the last three league meetings at Turf Moor
- The first of those was Dyche’s second game in charge at the club - Charlie Austin scored the winner
Full-time: Burnley 0 Leeds United 4
It’s all over at Turf Moor.
Tarkowski should score
The Burnley defender should score from close range from Mee’s knock down, but he lifts his effort over the bar.
Substitution
Raphinha is withdrawn for Leeds United and Paveda-Ocampo is his replacement.
GOAL: Burnley 0 Leeds United 4
Rodrigo gets his second, rounding Peacock-Farrell and firing the ball home.
GOAL: Burnley 0 Leeds United 3
Harrison’s pass splits Burnley’s centre backs and Rodrigo applies the finish, clipping the ball over Peacock-Farrell.
Leeds substitution
Goalscorer Klich is replaced by Roberts.
Clarets go close
Gudmundsson is clear from Westwood’s pass but Meslier saves.
Substitution
Gudmundsson replaces McNeil for the Clarets.
Substitution
Double change for Burnley. Barnes and Rodriguez are on, Wood and Vydra make way.
Yellow card
Westwood catches Raphinha and picks up a booking.
Close, but no cigar!
Cork shows good strength in the middle of the park, the ball is worked out to Westwood, who isn’t far off again.
Yellow card
Phillips is booked for a late challenge on Vydra.
GOAL: Burnley 0 Leeds United 2
Alioski’s effort from the edge of the box is going wide, but Harrison flicks the ball past Peacock-Farrell.
Great defending
Brilliant intervention from Tarkowski to prevent Harrison's cross from reaching Rodrigo.
Change for Leeds
Rodrigo is Bamford’s replacement.