Burnley v Liverpool LIVE

Burnley will look to end a run of nine Premier League games at Turf Moor when Liverpool come to town.
And in doing so the Clarets could put a significant dent in the Reds' hopes of qualifying for next season's Champions League.
Jurgen Klopp's side kept their hopes alive in quite exhilarating fashion as goalkeeper Alisson downed West Brom with a 95th minute header from a corner.
A win for the visitors would see them climb into the top four at Leicester City's expense ahead of the final game of the season on Sunday.
Burnley won the reverse fixture 1-0 in January to end Liverpool's magnificent 68-game unbeaten run at Anfield in the top flight.
Ashley Barnes scored the only goal of the game from the penalty spot in the 83rd minute.
Last updated: Wednesday, 19 May, 2021, 10:04
- Burnley have set an unwanted club record of nine consecutive top-flight home league games without a win
- The Clarets’ only win of 2021 at Turf Moor came in January when they came from behind to beat Aston Villa 3-2
- Burnley have had two longer winless league streaks at home: 11 in the second tier in 1979, and 10 in the third tier in 1984
- The Clarets haven’t won both league matches in a season against Liverpool since 1929-30
- Burnley have lost five of their six Premier League home fixtures versus Liverpool - with the exception being a 2-0 victory in August 2016
- Chris Wood has been directly involved in 11 of Burnley’s last 14 league goals - scoring eight and setting up three
- Liverpool have collected 20 points from their last eight games in the Premier League
- Victory would see the Reds climb into the top four - at the expense of Leicester City - on goal difference
Sky Sports host Jeff Stelling has delivered his prediction for Burnley’s Premier League clash against Liverpool on Wednesday evening – and it’s not good news for the Clarets.
Burnley play their penultimate match of their 2020/21 Premier League campaign tomorrow evening, when they host Champions League qualification-chasing Liverpool at Turf Moor.
Calculating a top flight table that accounts for all 65 clubs to feature in England's highest tier between 1888-89 and 2020-21 isn't the easiest of tasks.
Crystal Palace have confirmed that Roy Hodgson will be leaving his role as manager at the end of the season after almost four years in charge at Selhurst Park.
Nick Pope is "touch and go" for Wednesday night's final home game of the season against Liverpool.
Sean Dyche anticipates that talks regarding his future at Turf Moor could happen in the coming weeks.
Sean Dyche has never questioned his own ambition during his extensive stay at Turf Moor.