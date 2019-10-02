Burnley boss Sean Dyche pictured at Villa Park

Burnley versus Everton: The combined XI ahead of Saturday's Premier League meeting

Sean Dyche's Clarets welcome the Toffees to Turf Moor tomorrow as the hosts look to extend their three game unbeaten run.


While Burnley sit in a mid-table position in the top flight after taking five points from their last three games, Marco Silva's side have lost three on the bounce. Find out how many, if any, Everton players make our combined XI, based on points accrued on Premier League Fantasy Football.

The Burnley stopper comes out on top in this battle of the England goalkeepers. Pope and Jordan Pickford have both kept two clean sheets, but it's the former who is three points ahead on 25.

1. Nick Pope

This was an extremely tight call, but it's the Clarets full back who edges his way in to the XI ahead of Seamus Coleman. Just a solitary point separates the two, with Lowton leading on 22.

2. Matthew Lowton

Everton's Lucas Digne would normally walk straight in to most sides, but the left back misses out on this occasion. Although he has amassed a respectable 25 points, Pieters leads the way on 33.

3. Erik Pieters

The former Burnley man makes the grade and breaks up the partnership between James Tarkowski and Ben Mee in the process. The England defender has collected 19 points so far.

4. Michael Keane

