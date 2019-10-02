Burnley versus Everton: The combined XI ahead of Saturday's Premier League meeting
Sean Dyche's Clarets welcome the Toffees to Turf Moor tomorrow as the hosts look to extend their three game unbeaten run.
While Burnley sit in a mid-table position in the top flight after taking five points from their last three games, Marco Silva's side have lost three on the bounce. Find out how many, if any, Everton players make our combined XI, based on points accrued on Premier League Fantasy Football.
1. Nick Pope
The Burnley stopper comes out on top in this battle of the England goalkeepers. Pope and Jordan Pickford have both kept two clean sheets, but it's the former who is three points ahead on 25.