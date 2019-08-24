Burnley will have to be at the races to pip Wolves to the post, says defender Matt Lowton

Matt Lowton was one of a number of Clarets horsing around ahead of the Premier League campaign, but the right back knows they'll have to be at the races if they're to beat Wolves to the post at Molineux.



The 30-year-old defender was drafted in to the More Turf Racing syndicate, established by striker Chris Wood, midfielder Jack Cork and his wife Freya.

Burnley right back Matthew Lowton

England internationals Nick Pope and James Tarkowski were also drafted in to the group as was Welshman Sam Vokes, who joined Championship side Stoke City in January.

They were celebrating at Chester earlier in the month when Breathalyze, a two-year-old son of Bated Breath, triumphed in the 7f novice stakes.

The ownership team, who have an unraced No Nay Never filly, keep their horses with Cheshire trainer Tom Dascombe, a stable part-owned by former Liverpool forward Michael Owen.

Commenting on Breathalyze, who finished third at Doncaster in June when sporting the claret, blue and yellow silks, the one-time Sheffield United and Aston Villa full back said: “It’s going on well at the minute.

Members of the More Turf Racing syndicate pictured with winner Breathalyze at Chester

"He was third on debut behind a horse who has won a few times, before winning at Chester a few weeks ago.

“Jack [Cork] and Chris [Wood] are big on it and offered it out to the lads to start a little syndicate. It was about keeping the lads together – Vokesy’s involved in it – so it was more of a long term plan.

“It was a case of if we do move on, lads keeping in contact. So it’s enjoyable.

“I didn’t mind horse racing before, but I have learnt a lot more since. I have been down to the yard and seen the different things they do. It’s interesting to see how they work day-to-day."

He added: “It’s a good interest away from football. We took the family down to Chester and it was good to get all the lads together.

“The horse took ill. He was meant to run in France, but he’s off the track for a few weeks now.

“It was a good buzz to see the horse win. The trainer said if he got out of the stalls he would win.

“When he got out in front, we could see from a good way out he was in good shape to win. It was a good feeling, but it doesn’t quite compare to winning a football match.

“Maybe as it goes on, with bigger races, it might get a bit bigger."

Their prized asset had plenty in the tank when seeing off the rest of the field that day, a trait that Lowton believes is reflective of Sean Dyche's squad.

Wolves were in Europa League action in Turin on Thursday, beating Serie A's Torino 3-2 in the competition's play-off round at Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino.

The away side were made to fight in Italy, despite holding a two-goal lead on a couple of occasions.

Gleison Bremer's own goal and Dioga Jota's strike put Wolves in command, Lorenzo De Silvestr pulled a goal back, Raul Jimenez made it 3-1 before Andrea Belotti converted from the spot in the 89th minute.

Having played in that stage of the competition against Olympiakos last term, Lowton knows that those exertions will affect their opponents.

And they'll be looking to capitalise. "It is difficult, it was a new thing to us last season," he said. "We enjoyed it, but it did show that we were not where we wanted to be.

"We want to make Wolves feel like that at the weekend. We know what it is like with the travelling and fitting in training and things like that so it is up to us to make it difficult for them.

"We have had a full week to train and do the sharp stuff and the long stuff and the tactics. Ultimately it is up to us to step on and make it difficult for them."