Burnley will keep their foot on the gas after historic win against Manchester United at Old Trafford, says goalscorer Jay Rodriguez

Fresh from scoring one of the best goals of his career against Manchester United - as the Clarets created history at Old Trafford - striker Jay Rodriguez says the squad is determined to keep the momentum building.

Burnley have a break from Premier League action tomorrow, as Norwich City provide the opposition at Turf Moor in the fourth round of the FA Cup, but Sean Dyche's side will still be going hell for leather in their search for a third win in succession.

Rodriguez vowed that whoever is selected to face the Canaries will be keeping their foot firmly on the gas as the Clarets look to build on victories over Leicester City and the 20-time Premier League champions.

"There's pressure on every game," he said. "There'll be pressure on the Norwich game in the FA Cup. You don't want to take your foot off the gas, you need to keep pushing and that's what we'll do as a group.

"We'll keep pushing each other on. We want to keep this momentum because in football things can quickly change.

"Every game that you're a part of you want to win. There's no difference there so we'll just want to keep going. Everyone will want to play, I love football so to play in every game would be perfect."

Rodriguez netted his fourth league goal of the campaign in just his seventh start in the top flight as the Clarets recorded their first win at the Theatre of Dreams in more than 57 years.

Having traded passes with Chris Wood on the edge of the penalty area, the 30-year-old thumped the ball past David De Gea at the near post in the 56th minute.

He said: "We deserved it. We worked so hard to stop them from playing, they're a great side, but I thought we showed what we can do and showed our quality. We looked solid and scored two goals at the right time.

"It's up there. Old Trafford is always one place that you look forward to coming because it's got great history and it's one of the biggest clubs in the world.

"The last win was 1962. It's obviously something very special and the fans felt it at the end. It was brilliant."

Rodriguez added: "The goal came from a neat bit of play and it just sat right for me and I hit it clean. I caught the keeper off guard and it clipped the underside of the bar.

"It was an amazing feeling and you're thankful that you've made it 2-0 and you have that cushion.

"It's up there, definitely, especially with it being on my weaker side. I've been working on my left and right foot because I need to keep improving. I keep working on everything, every type of finish and thankfully that one went in.

"That one [against Chelsea] didn't really mean anything, even though it's obviously nice to score a goal. We were 4-0 down at the time so this one, to get the winner, was more important."