Burnley will wear Alzheimer's Society sponsorship for World Alzheimer's Day during Carabao Cup tie against Rochdale

Burnley's Jack Cork, Phil Bardsley and Ashley Westwood

The initiative will see Burnley FC replace the Spreadex Sports logo with the logo of the Alzheimer’s Society, helping raise awareness of the leading dementia charity’s work on World Alzheimer’s Day.

The news follows Burnley’s third kit launch, which will see the club donate £5 to Alzheimer’s Society for every shirt sold – with the £5 amount per shirt being generously matched by Spreadex.

Burnley Football Club’s Head of Commercial Partnerships Ella Cummins said: “We’re delighted that we are able to highlight such a valuable cause through the front of shirt and would like to thank Spreadex for making this possible. For many of us, this is a cause close to our hearts, and as a club we are looking forward to working closely with Alzheimer’s Society over the coming year on some great initiatives.

“We will also be creating a raffle for the match-worn shirts and warmup t-shirts following the game with all money raised from the £5 raffle ticket going to support Alzheimer’s Society. We’re hopeful that through the third kit sales and the raffle, we will be able to raise a significant sum for the charity, supporting the invaluable work they do for those living with dementia.”

Alex Hyde-Smith, Director of Fundraising at Alzheimer’s Society said: “We can’t thank Burnley FC enough for giving us this platform to have our logo front and centre on such a special day for us at Alzheimer’s Society, as well as generously donating proceeds of the third kit to our vital work.

"The last two years have been really tough for people affected by dementia but thanks to the generosity of Burnley FC, we can raise crucial funds and awareness of dementia and the support available, so no-one has to face dementia alone.

“As part of our Sport United Against Dementia campaign, we look forward to working more closely with the club, building on the fantastic work already being done to support people living with dementia in the local community.”

Spreadex CEO Dave MacKenzie said: “We are really pleased to be able to continue to support Burnley FC’s fantastic work in the community and its charitable activities. Donating our shirt sponsorship space was something we were keen to do to mark World Alzheimer’s Day and I hope this initiative with raise important awareness amongst football fans.”

Spreadex have also pledged to make a charitable donation of £1 to Burnley FC’s wider community activities for every Carabao Cup bet placed with them on Tuesday.

Burnley FC is also encouraging supporters to partake in the #MyTurfMemories campaign, highlighting the importance of helping rekindle fond memories for people living with dementia.

Fans are being asked to send in their favourite Clarets memories to form a heart-warming content series in the hope of amplifying the charity’s work even further, after people with dementia have been worst hit by coronavirus.

Burnley FC is supporting Alzheimer’s Society’s Sport United Against Dementia campaign, which will bring the sporting world together to fund research, help people remain connected to their local communities through the clubs they know and love and build awareness of the condition.