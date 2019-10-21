Burnley winger Robbie Brady downplays his misfortune at the King Power Stadium

Republic of Ireland international Robbie Brady refused to get too engrossed in the sensationalist tales surrounding his misfortune at the King Power Stadium.

The 27-year-old endured a lengthy spell on the sidelines after sustaining a serious knee injury in a collision with former Foxes defender Harry Maguire nearly two years ago.

And on his return to Filbert Way the former Manchester United man, who was handed his first start for the Clarets since a 2-0 loss to Everton at Goodison Park in May, experienced another miserable afternoon.

Goals from Jamie Vardy and Youri Tielemans condemned the visitors to a 2-1 defeat after Chris Wood had opened the scoring in the first half.

Sean Dyche's side had a goal ruled out late in the game when defender Jonny Evans turned the ball into his own net under pressure from Wood.

"Someone asked me about that [the bad fortune], but it's nothing to me," he said. "If it's meant to be it'll happen, it happened here, but it's just another ground.

"It was a privilege to come back here and get back out on the pitch. Whatever has happened there's nothing that can be changed now. It's probably a good place to kick me back on now.

"I've only had a brief look at it [the disallowed goal], I've seen it once on replay, it's a hard one. I think there is a slight touch, but I don't think he means it, he's just in his stride as he steps.

"Is he [Evans] going to get there, is he not going to get there? It's disappointing, but it's one of them. There's nothing we can do about it.

"We'll just have to pick ourselves up and go again next week. If it goes upstairs and they've made a decision we've just got to get on with it."

Brady, who was replaced by Aaron Lennon in the 65th minute, thought the Clarets showed plenty of promise against the 2015/16 Premier League champions.

The hosts dominated possession, owning 63% of the ball over 90-plus minutes, but Burnley kept their rivals at harm's length for the most part.

Brady said: "They're going to get the ball, they've been playing some lovely football. I think they're going to be up there this season, they've got a good style of play and I think we countered that well.

"Although they had a lot of possession I think a lot of it was looking for the pass to get in to positions to break us down, which I think we did well with for the majority of the game. We dropped our guard a little bit a couple of times and they punished us for it."

One of those lapses came right on the stroke of half-time when Vardy climbed above Ben Mee to convert a Harvey Barnes delivery.

That moment effectively changed the course of the game. "It's all about timing," he said. "If we keep the door shut until half-time it gives us a great platform to go out on in the second half. These things happen."