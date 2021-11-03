Burnley's box office star Maxwel Cornet is feeling the love — just as former record signing Steven Defour did!

Maxwel Cornet of Burnley acknowledges the fans after his sides victory in the Premier League match between Burnley and Brentford at Turf Moor on October 30, 2021 in Burnley, England.

Both players were venerated by the club's fanbase before they'd even kicked a ball having emigrated from France and Belgium respectively.

Defour, who moved from Anderlecht in August 2016, wasted no time in enhancing his reputation when featuring in the Clarets' 2-0 win over Liverpool at Turf Moor.

The ex-Standard Liege and Porto midfielder then opened his account with an exquisite strike at home to Hull City the following month.

Steven Defour of Burnley celebrates scoring the 2nd Burnley goal during the Premier League match between Manchester United and Burnley at Old Trafford on December 26, 2017 in Manchester, England.

“It was a different world," said the 33-year-old, in an exclusive interview with the Burnley Express.

“To be loved from the first minute, even when I wasn’t playing, was special.

“They appreciated me more and more when I started to play the games."

Defour, capped 52 times for his country, would go on to make 58 appearances for the club, netting his only other league goal with an immaculate free kick against Manchester United at Old Trafford.

Maxwel Cornet of Burnley celebrates after scoring their team's third goal during the Premier League match between Burnley and Brentford at Turf Moor on October 30, 2021 in Burnley, England.

Injury would disrupt his time at Burnley, and then cut it short, but Defour will always be adored for his contribution and commitment.

“It was one of the happiest times of my football career," he said.

"The love and support I got from the Burnley fans was nice.

"I played for some great teams, but to be a part of Burnley Football Club was a real highlight in my career."

While a language barrier has thus far prevented Cornet from elaborating on his relationship with supporters, the essence of the Ivorian's message was clear.

The 25-year-old has been a revelation since joining from Ligue 1 side Lyon, scoring four times in as many starts in the top flight.

His sumptuous volley against Leicester City got the ball rolling with his brace against Southampton proving just as valuable.

And he picked out the top corner at the weekend as the rampant Clarets picked up their first success of the season at the expense of Brentford.

After being the last player to leave the pitch, having applauded the fans at full-time, he said: "I am very lucky.

"I feel the love from the supporters and I appreciate that."

Cornet's effervescence, enthusiasm and eye for goal has already caused a stir, but the box office star wants to stay consistent.

The forward, who had previously featured for France's Under 21s, feels he has the perfect partner in Chris Wood to help him thrive.

He said: "I need to score again!

"We have to keep what we do very well in this game [versus Brentford] for the next one.

"We have a lot of quality players and during the week we were very focused, trained well and listened to the gaffer and took it onto the pitch.

"He [Wood] is a very good partner and I like to play with him.