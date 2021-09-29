Burnley's Matt Lowton: "One game and it can all change the momentum and we can kick on.”

Everton's Abdoulaye Doucoure, Demarai Gray and Seamus Coleman clash with Burnley's Matthew Lowton, Ashley Westwood and James Tarkowski at Goodison Park in Liverpool, north west England on September 13, 2021.

Burnley defender Matt Lowton has been channelling those words of wisdom from Canadian author Catherine Pulsifer.

The Clarets are still awaiting their first Premier League success of the season after being pegged back twice by Leicester City.

Sean Dyche's side — for the second time this term — were five minutes away from victory, but are stuck on two points from six games.

Kostas Tsimikas of Liverpool turns with the ball away from Matthew Lowton of Burnley during the Premier League match between Liverpool and Burnley at Anfield on August 21, 2021 in Liverpool, England.

"We don't tend to panic," said the right back. "The manager is always quite calm about the fact we haven’t had a win yet or got many points on the board.

“The lads are all like that and the coaching staff – we’re firmly on it, working hard to get results soon and just trying to stay calm, we’ll work hard to turn it round.”

The Clarets are entering similar territory to their previous campaign when, having collected a couple of points from seven games, it took them eight attempts to get off the mark.

Chris Wood netted in the eighth minute at Turf Moor back in November as the hosts broke their duck against Crystal Palace.

Lowton said: "I think we can draw on the experience from a couple of seasons ago and last season when we didn’t start great but ended up achieving our goals.

"We are not just going to pick points up easily. We know it's difficult but the performances are there, the attitude is spot on.

"It’s just turning that into results. I’m sure once we get a win we can kick on and put more points on the board."

The division's bottom two go head-to-head on Saturday as pointless Norwich City come to town.

The Canaries also arrive with the top flight's worst goal difference at -14.

Daniel Farke's Championship winners have conceded twice or more in every game but one [Arsenal] and have scored just twice themselves.

"You tend not to listen to things like that or look at the table too much," said the 32-year-old right back.

"It’s important but as long as we do what we’re supposed to be doing we think that will look after us – the work we put in on the training ground, the effort that we put in on the weekend.

"One game and it can all change the momentum and we can kick on.”

He added: "The performances have been there, the attitude has been spot on so it is difficult to pinpoint what has gone wrong.

"We watch games back and the goals we are conceding at the times we are, we need to put that right but it is hard to pinpoint the main reason as to why we haven’t quite got off the mark.

"It is very important to try and get the first three points on the board because we don’t want to keep trying to find that first win, it will be huge for us.