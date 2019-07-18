Busy start to the new season for Nelson

Nelson kick-off the the new Hallmark Security League First Division North campaign at home to Atherton LR.

Andy Harrison’s Admirals welcome LR to Little Wembley on Saturday, August 3rd, before a trip to Prestwich Heys on Tuesday, August 6th.

Nelson have another six games to follow in August, four of which are at home, including the Buildbase FA Vase first qualifying tie with Seaham Red Star on the 31st.

AUGUST

3 Atherton LR........H

6 Prestwich Heys.A

10 AFC Blackpool....H

17 Lower Breck.......A

21 Bacup Borough..A

24 Shelley................H

26 Cleator Moor.....H

31 Seaham Rs...........H

(Buildbase FA Vase 1Q)

SEPTEMBER

7 Ashton Town......A

14 AFC Liverpool.....H

21 Emley AFC.............A

28 AFC Darwen.........A

OCTOBER

5 West Didsbury....A

(First Division Cup 2)

12 Daisy Hill............H

19 St Helens Town..A

(Macron Cup 1)

26 Holker Ob............A

NOVEMBER

2 Golcar United....H

9 Chadderton........H

16 Daisy Hill............A

23 St Helens Town..H

30 Golcar United....A

DECEMBER

7 Holker Ob............H

14 Shelley.................A

21 Emley AFC............H

26 Steeton................H

28 AFC Blackpool....A

JANUARY

4 Garstang.............A

11 Pilkington..........H

25 Prestwich Heys.H

FEBRUARY

1 Atherton LR........A

8 St Helens Town..A

15 Bacup Borough..H

29 Ashton Town......H

MARCH

7 Cleator Moor.....A

14 Pilkington..........A

21 Garstang............H

APRIL

4 Chadderton........A

11 AFC Darwen.........H

13 Steeton................A

18 AFC Liverpool.....A

25 Lower Breck.......H