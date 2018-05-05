Celtic beat derby rivals to claim the title!

Trawden Celtic Under 15s were confirmed as champions of the East Lancashire League Second Division last weekend after a 2-1 win at Brierfield Celtic.

For the second time in five years, the two sides met on the final day of the season, knowing that a win would be enough for either side to clinch the title.

Both sides played some excellent football despite a rutted pitch and dreadful weather.

All the goals came in the first half, with Trawden securing their victory with strikes from Jakub Karwacki and a 25-yard thunderbolt from Tyler Carroll; the hosts replied through Thomas Holden.

Trawden Celtic’s team manager, Julian Jordan, said: “It’s been a superb achievement and every single lad in the squad has contributed hugely to a magnificent season – I’m very proud of them.

“It speaks volumes about the team that they’ve only dropped two points since Christmas and only conceded two league goals – they are worthy champions!”

The trophy presentation was made by Kiko Rodriguez and was received jointly by captain on the day, Jack Jordan and the injured team captain Taylor O’Neill.

“The team is now set to play in next month’s North West Champions League tournament,” added team manager Julian. “We’re already planning for our campaign in the First Division next season against clubs with vastly superior resources, but we think with our lads’ spirit, we can compete at that level.”