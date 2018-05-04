Celtic Reserves prepare for final with derby win

Trawden Celtic’s Reserves claimed a 5-0 win against local rivals Barlick Wanderers.

It took them 35 minutes to open the scoring, when man of the match James Wilkinson powered home a header from close range.

Sean Thompson scored just two minutes later to give them a 2-0 lead at the interval.

In the second half, and the game continued in the same vein, with Celtic dominating play, but with Wanderers battling hard to stay in touch.

With 15 minutes left, Alex Waring came off the bench to score twice in two minutes, with virtually his first two touches.

The fifth goal came in the fifth minute of injury time, with a sumptuous lob from top scorer Thompson.

Next week, Celtic have two finals.

The first team play Silsden Whitestar in the Premier Division League Cup Final at Skipton Town, on Engine Shed Lane, on Wednesday, kick-off 6-30 p.m.

And Celtic’s Reserves then have the Second Division League Cup Final the following night, Thursday, May 10th.

There they will face the winners of the semi-final between Skipton Town Reserves v AFC Barlick.

The Final is at Carleton’s Ramper Park, and once again kick-off is at 6-30 p.m.