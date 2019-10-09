Charlie Taylor can become part of the England conversation - Burnley boss Sean Dyche

All the talk last week was of surprise at James Tarkowski and Ben Mee missing out on the England squad.

But Clarets boss Sean Dyche believes left back Charlie Taylor can become part of the conversation around Gareth Southgate's Three Lions options.

Taylor, 26, who has two England Under 19 caps, made his 50th Premier League appearance on Saturday - his first of the season - when replacing the injured Erik Pieters against Everton.

It's been a frustrating time for the former Leeds man, who suffered a groin problem in pre-season which set him back around three weeks, with Pieters taking his chance with both hands.

However, Dyche has admitted the competition for places between his players is as tight as he has known it, and he said: “I think it’s interesting for me, over these years, and now we’re very confidently talking about Burnley players being in the England squad.

“I remember when Tom Heaton got his first call up, it was ‘wow, Burnley haven’t had an England player for however many years’, and now we’re talking about it free and easy, saying, okay, Tom, Keano, Corky got one out of the blue of course, you could argue last season Westy, just if you were going on form, and performances.

"Lowts is another that probably goes under the radar a little bit with his performances at times, the quality of his performances, but it’s the way it is.

“I still think there’s a lot of room and time for Charlie Taylor to go into that thinking, along his development line.

"Erik has done well, but that doesn’t mean I’ve got a lack of belief in Charlie.

“It’s good to say Burnley players are being talked about as freely as we are with the national side, and other international players as well."

And he explained why Taylor has had to be patient so far this season, after an impressing 2018/19, when he made the left back berth his own: “He had such a strong season last season, and funnily enough I’ve just had a chat with him about it, getting him back to where he was, which he isn’t a million miles from, but Erik has come in and laid down some really strong performances, and he did as soon as he came in.

“Regardless of age or fees, you want players to come in with that whole desire to play, and Erik has come in and said ‘I’m not bothered about how well you did last season, or who played what, I’m bothered about me and I want to play.’

“And he’s earned the right so far to play.

“He’s come in lean, fit, sharp, wanting to play, not waiting to play, his body language in training and games, through pre-season was ‘I’m here to play’.

“Not that Charlie wasn’t, but Charlie had an injury in pre-season that took about three weeks, and it’s hard when you miss that chunk of football and fitness in pre-season.

“Then we had to try and fast track him, and in the first game, we delivered.

"Won 3-0 and Erik played well, so it’s hard then, when you’re off and running and the team is operating, sometimes you have to wait your chance, keep earning the right through training, games, to get back in, unless a twist of fate."

That twist of fate may be the injury suffered by Pieters after a late challenge from Seamus Coleman, although it is now believed to be as bad as feared at the time.