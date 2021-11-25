Chris Wood hoping to keep momentum going against Spurs

Chris Wood heads home against Crystal Palace

The Clarets are unbeaten in four Premier League games, having only lost one in six – at champions Manchester City.

And Wood is currenly on a run of four goals in four games, including two for New Zealand against The Gambia last week, which moved him to within two goals of matching the all-time Kiwi goals record.

Wood’s goal against Crystal Palace on Saturday moved him to three for the season for his club – and a half-century in the Premier League – as he aims for double figures for the fifth-successive campaign.

And, ahead of Sunday’s game, Wood said: “It’s always nice to score goals, yeah, I want to score as many as I can, so to tick them off nationally and for my club is the best thing about it.

“I was happy with those (against The Gambia) and I was able to take some momentum into the (Crystal Palace) game, so hopefully a lot more to come.”

As regards Burnley’s form, there have been four draws in that run of one defeat in six, and Wood hopes the side can get back on the right side of the margins, as manager Sean Dyche would put it: “There’s been positives, but we want to turn these draws into wins, and we’ll be looking to do that, but ultimately it’s about not losing games and keeping our momentum.”

Spurs won 1-0 at Turf Moor last month in the Carabao Cup last 16, under Nuno Espirito Santo, but will return to East Lancashire with Antonio Conte in the dugout, and Wood added: “I’m sure they’ll change a few things, but it’s another challenge for us and we’ll see what we can do against them.”

As he looked back on his achievement of reaching 50 Premier League goals, one with Leicester and 49 with Burnley, Wood feels he can go on and hit three figures: “I was just happy with the first one, I was a 20, 21-year-old back then.

“But, yeah, to hit the 50 mark is nice, but hopefully I’ve got a lot more in me and I can double that.

“I just want to make sure I do as much as possible for the team. It doesn’t always come down to goals, but that’s what a striker is judged on, so I like to do as much as I can.”

And, ideally, he wants to extend his sequence of scoring at least 10 Premier League goals in each of his seasons with Burnley to date.