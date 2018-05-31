Clarets announce pre-season schedule

Burnley will open their pre-season preparations with a trip to Ireland.

The Clarets will also face neighbours Preston North End at Deepdale, and host Ligue 1 side Montpellier, in between their first European ties in 51 years.

Sean Dyche’s side enjoyed a week-long training camp near Dublin last summer, ahead of their most successful top-flight season since 1974.

And this July they will base themselves near Cork for a five-day training camp before playing a friendly against Airtricity Premier Division champions Cork City at their Turner’s Cross ground on Friday, July 13th.

Dyche previously took his side to Cork, near the south-west tip of Ireland and the home city of Clarets defender Kevin Long, ahead of Burnley’s 2013/14 Championship promotion-winning season.

The Clarets will then make the short trip down the M65 to face Preston North End for a second successive season before two games at Turf Moor against European opposition.

Dyche’s side will face Montpellier, who last season finished 10th in the French First Division, and are then expected to meet opposition from the Spanish top flight a week before the Premier League campaign kicks off on August 11th.

The schedule also includes a couple of training ground games against League One opposition, while the manager will split his squad to play two games on the same evening on Friday, July 20th

The Clarets will send a side to Macclesfield Town, who have just clinched promotion back to the Football League, and to National League North side Curzon Ashton, where Burnley’s under-23s will play again next season.

Pre-season schedule

Friday, 13 July; Cork City (away), kick-off 7pm.

Friday, 20 July; Macclesfield Town (away) and Curzon Ashton (away), both kick-off 7.45pm.

Monday, 23 July; Preston North End (away), kick-off 7.45pm.

Thursday, 26 July; Europa League 2nd qualifying round, first leg.

Sunday, 29 July; Montpellier (home), kick-off 1.30pm.

Thursday, 2 August; Europa League 2nd qualifying round, second leg.

Sunday, 5 August; Overseas opposition TBC (home) kick-off 1.30pm.

Thursday, 9 August; Europa League 3rd qualifying round, first leg (subject to winning in 2nd round).

Saturday, 11 August: Start of Premier League season.

Thursday, 16 August; Europa League 3rd qualifying round, second leg (subject to winning in 2nd round).