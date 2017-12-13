Clarets are new masters of the 1-0 win under Sean Dyche!

Nevermind the Arsenal, Burnley are becoming the masters of the 1-0 win.

The Gunners’ chant “1-0 to the Arsenal” went down in folklore as the side enjoyed success at home and abroad under George Graham in the late 1980s to mid 1990s.

Burnley players help Ashley Barnes celebrate his late winner against Stoke on Tuesday night

But Sean Dyche is rapidly claiming that mantle.

Tuesday’s win over Stoke City at Turf Moor was the 33rd 1-0 in 92 league victories under Dyche – and sixth in nine this season.

His old mentor Brian Clough twice won European Cup Finals by that scoreline, and Dyche said: “I love them 1-0s, absolutely love them.

“Every manger does. Brian Clough used to love a 1-0, and he was a genius and everything. He used to tell the players.

“Clean sheet, score a goal. 1-0,100-0, the idea is to win. So if you can win, that’s the marker. If you can score loads of goals, brilliant, but this is not an easy business.

“To try and keep clean sheets, score goals and win...not many teams in the Premier League, apart from the super powers, find it easy to score goals and win games.

“We’re not making out we’re going to score five a game, we’re saying we might be in these games that are tight, and we get on the right side of the margins? Tuesday night we did.

“On Saturday, that was a 1-0, but other than a couple of decisions, it could have been more comfortable, two/three-0.

“But you take it as it comes. We’re not powerful enough to make statements saying we want to score more goals, but we know what we are, that’s for sure.”