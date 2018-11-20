Clarets are working hard to put things right

Jack Cork feels Burnley are starting to look more like themselves.

The Clarets claimed a goal-less draw at Leicester City last time out – their first clean sheet in six Premier League games.

Burnley went back to basics at the King Power Stadium, on the back of shipping 13 goals in three-successive defeats.

And the England international midfielder hopes the side can build on that foundation on Monday night at home to Newcastle United, in front of the television cameras.

Cork said: “It was more important to keep the clean sheet.

“A point is good though, and we would have taken that before the game, especially considering how the last couple of games have gone.

“But to get the clean sheet and get the point is good, especially away from home.

“To go to Leicester and dig in and get a result was great.

“I think we worked hard and kept a good shape and looked more like the team we were last year. We didn’t want to just turn up and roll over.

“We’d had three bad weeks where we’d conceded a lot of goals. When you concede so many goals, you’re not really in the game at all, and it looks bad when you concede 13 goals in three games. It’s tough to be a part of that.

“We showed how hard we work and how hard we have been working to put it right.”

But Cork believes people shouldn’t judge Burnley too hard for the defeats to unbeaten Manchester City and Chelsea particularly: “We shouldn’t be too down-hearted because the three games before (the last international break) we got seven points from a possible nine, and then we played Manchester City and Chelsea, which is always going to be tough.

“The West Ham one we were a bit disappointed from. So to get back on track with a draw and a good home game to look forward to against Newcastle will be good for us.

“They were never going to be four easy games.

“We needed to show in the last game before the international break that we could be that team to dig in.

“To come away with something at the end of that block of four games was something positive to take into the Newcastle game.”

Newcastle and Burnley have the same record in the league this season, and Cork is looking forward to a big night under the lights at Turf Moor:“Newcastle will be a tough game but it’s always good to be at home. A Monday night game. The night games are great, I think the fans enjoy it. It’s something different to the Saturday games.

“It does make it a bit more special and we’ve had some good games there in the evenings. We know they’re going to be right up for it. They’ve got a bit of confidence with a few good results so it will be a good game and one we’re hoping to get a win out of.”