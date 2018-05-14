Clarets boss in dark over Lions squad

Clarets boss Sean Dyche admits he is in the dark as regards whether any of his players will be in Gareth Southgate’s England squad.

The Three Lions’ World Cup panel will be unveiled tomorrow, with a number of Burnley players hoping to get the nod.

This season alone, goalkeepers Tom Heaton and Nick Pope have been selected by Southgate, along with midfielder Jack Cork and centre back James Tarkowski.

Cork and Tarkowski joined Heaton in earning full England caps while with the club, and while Pope and Tarkowski appear to be the main contenders to make the plane for Russia, Dyche said: “We’ll see, I have total respect for Gareth, it’s not an easy job.

“I know they conducted themselves well when they were with them, and Tom (Heaton), of course. We’ll see.

“There’s no heads up, nor would I expect there to be.”

England open their World Cup campaign against Tunisia on June 18th at the Volgograd Arena (kick-off 7 p.m.).

They then face Panama on June 24th at the Nizhny Novgorod Stadium (kick-off 1 p.m.).

And the final group game against Belgium comes on June 28th at the Kaliningrad Stadium (kick-off 7 p.m.).