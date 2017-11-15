Clarets building something special says Tarkowski

Clarets defender James Tarkowski believes that the Clarets are building something very special following an impressive start to the club’s fourth Premier League campaign.

Sean Dyche’s side head in to the 12th game of the term, against Swansea City at Turf Moor tomorrow, in seventh spot in the top flight, level on points with Arsenal and Liverpool.

Tarkowski, alongside the remainder of the back four, has played all 990 minutes in the league this season and has contributed to five clean sheets.

The former Brentford centre back, who has so far made 97 clearances, 64 headed clearances and 19 blocks, the joint best at this level with Brighton’s Lewis Dunk, said: “It’s going well, you can sort of see it for yourself.

“We’ve had a few clean sheets in there and we’re all enjoying playing football. We’re going out there, enjoying being on the pitch, and we’re picking up some good results.

“The more we play together, the more we understand each other. It’s working well so far, it’s pleasing with the way that we’re going and the points we’re picking up and we’re looking forward to the next game now.

“People are very happy, the gaffer’s happy with the way things are going, the lads are very high in confidence.

“The gaffer has played a part in it and the lads as well. Some of the staff that you don’t really see or hear of are all involved as well. We’re all coming together as one.”

With speculation linking Dyche with a move away from the club starting to dissipate, Tarkowski added: “The gaffer has been terrific with the lads so it’s no surprise that other teams have been looking at him. We all wanted him to stay.

“We’re building something quite special, it’s a long process and to go from where we were five years ago the club is heading in the right direction and everybody wants to be a part of that.

“I’ve only been here for two years and the gaffer hasn’t only contributed to the football side, it’s the community, the training ground, it’s everything. He’s put a lot of work in.

“The main target is to stay in the league and we’ll re-evaluate when we get to that. It’s nice to have the points on the board early. It’s a terrific return. It’s been exceptional.”