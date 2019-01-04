Clarets can handle the pressure - Jack Cork

Midfielder Jack Cork believes the Clarets have the nouse to help them through sticky situations in the Premier League.

The one-time England international says his team-mates are well versed in handling high-pressured moments, in games where there’s a lot riding on them.

Burnley have recorded back-to-back triumphs against West Ham United and Huddersfield Town either side of the New Year and Fulham, who are just four points behind, are up next in the top flight.

“It would be brilliant to carry this on,” he said. “The more games we can win then the better it’s going to be for the group. We need a win this weekend leading in to the Fulham game which is another massive one.

“We need to perform against the teams in and around us. We know that they’re big games and there’s a lot riding on them but the lads are experienced and they know how to deal with these situations.”

Goals from Chris Wood and Ashley Barnes cancelled out Steve Mounie’s opener for the Terriers as the Clarets climbed out of the bottom three.

“It’s a huge win,” said Cork. “It didn’t really matter how we played tonight as long as we came away with the three points.

“Obviously the sending off was a huge part of the game but we showed great character to come back from a goal down.

“They were two great finishes. They were two good goals and they deserved it because the strikers worked really hard tonight.

“These two wins show that we’ve got our heads screwed on, we’re doing things the right way, we’re working hard and now we’re getting rewarded for it.

“We’ve got great character. Everybody knows that we’ve got a good set of lads here; they’ll never stop running or fighting and I think that showed today.”